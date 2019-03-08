Merkley chipped in a pair of assists in OHL Peterborough's 7-0 rout of Kingston on Thursday.

Arguably the most talented offensive defenseman in all junior hockey, Merkley now has 66 points in 58 games in a season he has split between Guelph and Peterborough. His play in his own zone remains a work in progress and Merkley has had issues dealing with both coaches and fellow teammates in the past, but his offensive abilities are not in question. San Jose has a potential star on their hands if everything works out. There are risks, however.