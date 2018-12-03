Merkley picked up three assists in OHL Guelph's 8-1 win over Kitchener on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours after leading the Storm to victory, Merkley was left off Team Canada's initial roster for the upcoming World Junior Championship. It's not a huge surprise considering the depth the club has on the backend, but Merkley was deserving of a spot after a terrific first three months of the season (36 points in 25 games) for Guelph. San Jose's first-round pick in 2018 (21st overall) had an excellent training camp for the Sharks and there is a decent chance he will be playing in the NHL at this time next year.