Sharks' Ryan Merkley: Slow start at AHL level
Merkley is yet to pick up a point in his first five games with AHL San Jose.
Merkley's dry spell includes two games at the end of the regular season and his first three playoff contests. The 2018 first-round (21st overall) selection posted just one assist in five postseason games for OHL Peterborough, so he has been in a slump for the better part of the last month. Merkley's offensive abilities are world-class, but questions remain regarding his maturity level and ability to defend in his own zone. He is your classic boom/bust prospect.
