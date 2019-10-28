Sharks' Ryan Merkley: Starts strong for OHL London
Merkley scored a goal and added an assist in OHL London's 6-2 win over Niagara Sunday.
With 12 points in his first 10 games with the Knights, Merkley has, by and large, been the dominant force the club was seeking when they acquired him from Guelph in late September. Merkley's play in his own zone remains a work in progress and there are continued rumblings regarding the character of the former 2018 first-rounder (21st overall), but his offensive abilities aren't in question. It will be interesting to see if Merkley gets invited to the Canadian World Junior camp this coming December.
