Reaves scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Reaves got to the front of the net and tallied the opening goal at 6:11 of the first period. The 38-year-old winger was scratched for a couple of games earlier in December, and his tally Saturday ended a 23-game point drought than spanned two months. He plays on the fourth line when he's in the lineup, and he's earned just three goals with 18 shots on net, 113 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-7 rating across 32 appearances this season.