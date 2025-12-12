Reaves is dealing with an upper-body injury and will be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's clash with Pittsburgh, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

According to Peng, Reaves wasn't on the ice for Friday's optional skate, though whether or not that rules him out versus Pittsburgh remains to be seen. Considering the gritty forward has managed just two points in 26 games this season, his potential absence is unlikely to have a significant fantasy impact. If Reaves can't go Saturday, it could open up a spot in the lineup for Zack Ostapchuk.