Reaves scored a goal and added a fighting major in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Reaves made some noise in the first period, first with a goal 11:12 into the game and then a fight against Ross Johnston a few minutes later. The 38-year-old Reaves has held down a fourth-line role to start 2025-26, adding six hits over two games. He may not be an everyday presence in the lineup, especially if Michael Misa holds onto a spot once he makes his NHL debut.