Sharks' Ryan Reaves: Heading west in trade
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves was traded to the Sharks from the Maple Leafs on Thursday in exchange for Henry Thrun.
Reaves' role at this stage of his career is to bring grit and leadership. That still has some intangible value, but moving to the Sharks doesn't improve his outlook on offense. Look for Reaves to be in the mix for a fourth-line role early in 2025-26, though he could be bumped to the press box if any prospects are more deserving of ice time.
