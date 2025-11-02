Reaves (lower body) was put on injured reserve Sunday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

The Sharks recalled Ethan Cardwell in a corresponding move. Reaves is day-to-day after being injured in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey. He will miss his second straight game against Detroit on Sunday, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return. Reaves has two goals, six shots on net, 37 hits and 10 PIM across 10 appearances this season.