Reaves (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Reaves now won't be an option until at least the beginning of March, as he'll be unable to play in San Jose's next three games, two of which will be at the end of February following the 2026 Winter Olympics. The 39-year-old's placement on injured reserve has opened up a roster spot for the Sharks, which could pave the way for Kiefer Sherwood (upper body) to be activated from his own IR stint and make his debut with the team Wednesday in Colorado.