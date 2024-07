Dickinson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with San Jose on Wednesday.

Dickinson, who was selected 11th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, racked up 18 goals and 52 assists in 68 regular-season contests for OHL London before adding another 13 points in 18 playoff outings. Unlikely fellow 2024 draftee Macklin Celebrini, the 18-year-old Dickinson is unlikely to make the immediate jump to the NHL but could be added at the end of the year depending on when his junior campaign wraps up.