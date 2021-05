Hatakka signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Sharks on Monday, CapFriendly reports.

Hatakka was a sixth-round selection by the Sharks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old blueliner has seven points and 34 PIM in 44 games in Finland this season. He'll likely start his AHL career during the 2021-22 campaign.