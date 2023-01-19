Harrington (upper body) will return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Stars, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Harrington missed two games with the injury. He'll return to his usual third-pairing role Wednesday. The defenseman has produced five points over his last 14 games.
