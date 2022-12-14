Harrington notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Harrington doubled his point total for the season to four with the two-assist effort. He had the secondary helper on goals by Tomas Hertl and Nico Sturm. Harrington has a goal, three assists, seven shots on net, six blocked shots, four hits and a plus-4 rating in five outings while playing mainly on the third pairing.