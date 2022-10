Harrington delivered a primary assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Harrington auditioned with the Sharks and ultimately secured a one-year contract ahead of the new season. He was exposed to waivers and received a promotion to the parent club following Markus Nutivaara's placement on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. It's impressive how quickly Harrington has climbed the hockey ranks lately, but he's in his ninth season and still hasn't eclipsed 20 points in a given campaign.