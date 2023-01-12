Harrington (undisclosed) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what caused Harrington's exit from the game. He didn't take a shift in the second period before being ruled out during the third. The 29-year-old defenseman has been a regular in the Sharks' lineup over the last month -- if he can't play Friday versus the Oilers, Nick Cicek would likely take his spot on the third pairing.