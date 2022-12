Harrington scored a goal, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Harrington's goal at 6:19 of the second period stood as the game-winner. It was his first NHL tally since the 2020-21 campaign. The 29-year-old defenseman has two points, five shots on net, four hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in four outings this year, but he's often served as a healthy scratch. Harrington's main competition for playing time appears to be rookie Nick Cicek.