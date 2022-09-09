Harrington signed a professional tryout offer with the Sharks on Friday.
Harrington drew into just seven games with the Blue Jackets last season, picking up one helper over that span, but he also appeared in 50 contests with AHL Cleveland, notching three goals and seven points during that stretch. If he's able to land a deal with San Jose, it will likely be of the two-way variety.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Heads to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Promoted to NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Hits waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Remains in depth role•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Rises to active roster•