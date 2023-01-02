Harrington posted an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Harrington was a healthy scratch Saturday in Dallas, but radim Simek (upper body) left that game early and couldn't suit up Sunday. The helper snapped a three-game point drought for Harrington, whose grasp on a spot in the lineup is tenuous at best. He's at six points, 11 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 11 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 12 appearances, mainly in a third-pairing role.