Harrington produced an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Harrington was listed on the top pairing, but his 16:01 of ice time was the least among all Sharks defensemen. That top-pairing role alongside Erik Karlsson typically belongs to Jaycob Megna, who was a healthy scratch. Harrington's earned his playing time lately with a goal and three helpers in his last six games, which accounts for four of his five points in eight outings this season. He's added eight shots on net, six hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.