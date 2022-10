San Jose has waived Harrington, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Harrington joined the Sharks' training camp on a tryout basis and managed to earn a one-year contract. He appeared in Friday's 4-1 loss to Nashville, recording a hit and two blocked shots in 16:10 of ice time. However, he was then scratched in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.