Harrington suffered an upper-body injury Wednesday and is questionable for Friday's game versus Edmonton, Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News reports.
Harrington was injured in the first period versus the Kings and did not return. If he is unable to go, Nick Cicek should get back into the lineup. Harrington has a goal and six points in 16 games this season.
