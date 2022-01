Reedy was promoted to the Sharks main roster Tuesday.

Reedy was called up in light of the vacancy created by Logan Couture (COVID-19) and Lane Pederson's (COVID-19) placement within the league's virus protocols. The 22-year-old has tallied 14 goals and nine assists through 23 contests with AHL San Jose in the 2021-22 season. The Minnesota-born center was held without a point and averaged nine minutes of ice time through his two NHL appearances back in November.