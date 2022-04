Reedy scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Reedy has shown a willingness to get to the net when he's in the lineup, and he was rewarded for his efforts Tuesday. The 23-year-old has three goals in his last four games. The Minnesota native is up to five tallies, one assist, 30 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 29 contests overall, mainly playing on the fourth line.