Reedy scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Reedy's only shot of the game came on a pass from Jaycob Megna, bringing the Sharks within a goal. It's been a solid stretch to end the campaign for Reedy -- he has four goals and an assist in his last eight outings. The 23-year-old is up to eight points, 31 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 33 appearances in a bottom-six role.