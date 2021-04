Reedy signed a two-year, entry level contract with the Sharks on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Reedy produced 28 points in 28 games at the University of Minnesota this season. His contract won't begin until 2021-22, but he'll join AHL San Jose on an amateur tryout after completing a three-day quarantine. The 21-year-old forward is likely at least a couple of years away from competing for an NHL roster spot.