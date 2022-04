Reedy scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Reedy got a piece of a Brent Burns shot to tip in the Sharks' third goal of the game. Reedy's been good over the last two weeks with five goals and an assist in nine games. The 23-year-old forward has nine points, 33 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 34 contests at the NHL level.