Sabourin was elevated from AHL San Jose on Monday.

Sabourin will join the NHL roster for the first time this season, having spent the entire campaign in the minors. With the Barracuda, the 31-year-old forward has generated nine goals and four assists in 29 contests. Considering the Ontario native has just 43 games of NHL experience, with his last game coming during the 2021-22 season with Ottawa, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him sticking around long-term.