Mukhamadullin was recalled from AHL San Jose on Thursday.

Mukhamadullin was the big piece the Sharks wanted from New Jersey when they sent Timo Meier to the Devils 11 months ago. The 22-yearold was selected 20th overall in 2020. Mukhamadullin had five goals and 26 points in 39 AHL games before his recall. He could replace Kyle Burroughs on the Sharks blue line when they face Buffalo on Saturday.