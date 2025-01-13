Mukhamadullin was assigned to AHL San Jose on Monday.
Mukhamadullin spent the past month with the Sharks and saw consistent playing time in December, but he was a healthy scratch in three of the team's first five games in January. The 23-year-old should have more opportunities to develop in the AHL but could rejoin the Sharks at some point if they need additional help on the blue line.
