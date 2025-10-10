Mukhamadullin recorded two assists and four PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Mukhamadullin had a hand in goals by Jeff Skinner and Philipp Kurashev. The 23-year-old Mukhamadullin is getting a chance to establish himself as a full-time NHLer after putting up nine points over 30 appearances last year. He's on the third pairing and not yet seeing power-play time, so there's limited upside, but he's young and could grow into a larger role throughout the campaign.