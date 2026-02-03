Mukhamadullin scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Mukhamadullin has played in two games since returning from an 11-game absence. The 24-year-old is filling a third-pairing role for now, though the Sharks have often shuffled their defensive duos this season, so he could earn a larger role. He's produced seven points, 22 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 25 appearances.