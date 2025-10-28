Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Classified as day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mukhamadullin (upper body), who remains on IR, is considered day-to-day, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Tuesday.
While Mukhamadullin won't be an option heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, he appears to be nearing a return to the lineup. The 23-year-old blueliner has been on the shelf since Oct. 9, a stretch of eight games. In that lone outing, the Russian put his offensive touch on display with a pair of helpers.
More News
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Lands on IR•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Questionable for road trip•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Likely out through weekend•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Bags two apples in overtime loss•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: On ice Monday•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Inks one-year contract•