Mukhamadullin (upper body), who remains on IR, is considered day-to-day, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Tuesday.

While Mukhamadullin won't be an option heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, he appears to be nearing a return to the lineup. The 23-year-old blueliner has been on the shelf since Oct. 9, a stretch of eight games. In that lone outing, the Russian put his offensive touch on display with a pair of helpers.