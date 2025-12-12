Mukhamadullin is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against Pittsburgh due to an upper-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Mukhamadullin returned from a four-game absence Thursday against Toronto and was on the ice for Friday's practice session, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up a day later. If the 23-year-old is sidelined, Nick Leddy and Vincent Iorio are candidates to enter the lineup.