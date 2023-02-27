New Jersey traded Mukhamadullin, Fabian Zetterlund, Nikita Okhotyuk, Andreas Johnsson and three draft picks, including a 2023 first, to the Sharks in exchange for Timo Meier (upper body), Scott Harrington, Timur Ibragimov, Santeri Hatakka, Zachary Emond, and a fifth-round pick on Sunday.

Mukhamadullin has six goals and 25 points in the KHL this season. The 21-year-old blueliner was selected 20th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. San Jose will likely look to bring him to North America next season.