Mukhamadullin notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, six blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Mukhamadullin needed three games to earn his first NHL point, and he did it on an Anthony Duclair power-play goal in the first period. Since his promotion Jan. 25, Mukhamadullin has immediately jumped into a top-four role, and he looks like he belongs there. He's racked up five shots on net, 11 blocks, three hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating. The Sharks are missing three blueliners, but Mukhamadullin is making a strong case to stay in the lineup, especially if the team trades away some veterans before the March 8 deadline.