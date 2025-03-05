Mukhamadullin had two assists Tuesday in a 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Mukhamadullin has three assists in his last two games and five in seven contests since the Four Nations Face-Off. It's a solid stretch for the young defender, who had just one goal in his first 12 games this season. Mukhamadullin also has 10 blocks and nine hits in those seven games. He is a terrific skater who get himself out of trouble with the puck, and he isn't afraid to use his big frame to rub guys out or lay them out. Mukhamadullin's fantasy value in future remains to be seen.