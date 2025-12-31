Mukhamadullin (lower body) will be a game-time decision against Minnesota on Wednesday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Mukhamadullin didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, but he has played in the last six games. He has two goals, six points, 16 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and 10 hits in 21 appearances this season. If Mukhamadullin is unavailable, Nick Leddy will probably play against the Wild on Wednesday.