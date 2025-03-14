Mukhamadullin notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Mukhamadullin has excelled in March with five helpers over seven games, and he has a plus-1 rating in that span. The 23-year-old toiled in a bottom-four role earlier in the campaign, but he's now alongside a shutdown defenseman in Mario Ferraro on the top pairing, which allows Mukhamadullin to roam a bit on offense. For the season, Mukhamadullin has eight points, 20 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-3 rating across 23 appearances.