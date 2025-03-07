Mukhamadullin was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

This move keeps Mukhamadullin eligible to play in the AHL for the rest of the season. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 23-year-old recalled to the NHL before Saturday's game against the Islanders. Mukhamadullin has a goal, six points, 17 hits and 26 blocks in 20 appearances with the Sharks in 2024-25.