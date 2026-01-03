Mukhamadullin (undisclosed) won't finish Saturday's game versus the Lightning, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Mukhamadullin battled an upper-body injury in mid-December and was also dealing with a lower-body injury that he was able to play through at the end of the month. It's unclear if this injury is related to either of the previous two. If Mukhamadullin can't play Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, the Sharks could turn to Nick Leddy or John Klingberg (lower body) to take his place in the lineup.