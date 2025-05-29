Mukhamadullin (shoulder surgery) signed a one-year, $1 million contract with San Jose on Thursday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

The defenseman is expected to be completely healthy ahead of training camp in September after undergoing surgery in April. Mukhamadullin had two goals, seven assists and 51 blocked shots in 30 regular-season games. The 26th overall pick in the 2020 Draft by New Jersey, look for Mukhamadullin is expected to take on a bigger role for the Sharks next season.