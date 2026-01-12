default-cbs-image
Mukhamadullin (upper body) will be with the Sharks for their four-game road trip, Max Miller of NHL.com reports Monday.

Mukhamadullin has missed San Jose's last four contests but looks close to getting back into the lineup. If the 24-year-old does get activated off injured reserve for Thursday's matchup with Washington, it will likely come at the expense of Sam Dickinson or Vincent Iorio.

