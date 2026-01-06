Mukhamadullin (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Mukhamadullin will miss at least the next three games, starting with Tuesday's matchup against Columbus, after being moved to the IR list. However, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has chipped in two goals, four assists, 18 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 11 hits in 23 appearances this season.