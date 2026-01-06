Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mukhamadullin (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Mukhamadullin will miss at least the next three games, starting with Tuesday's matchup against Columbus, after being moved to the IR list. However, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has chipped in two goals, four assists, 18 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 11 hits in 23 appearances this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Considered day-to-day•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Injured again Saturday•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Set to play•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Game-time decision•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Questionable for Wednesday's game•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Lights lamp in loss•