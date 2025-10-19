default-cbs-image
Mukhamadullin (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Sharks recalled Luca Cagnoni from the minors in a corresponding move. Mukhamadullin probably won't be an option for San Jose's upcoming four-game road trip, which begins against the Islanders on Tuesday. However, it's unclear when he will be available to return. He had two assists in 12:45 of ice time during the Sharks' regular-season opener before missing the last four games.

