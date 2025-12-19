Mukhamadullin scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Mukhamadullin has been in a part-time role in December and also battled an upper-body injury. When he plays, he's on the third pairing, and he saw just 11:53 of ice time Thursday, which suggests his standing on the blue line is trending down. He's produced two goals, six points, 13 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating over 17 appearances, but he's a risky fantasy option if he's not going to play every game.