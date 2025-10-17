Mukhamadullin sustained an injury during practice and is expected to miss games Friday versus the Mammoth and Saturday against the Penguins, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Mukhamadullin was poised to return to the lineup after two healthy scratches, but the injury has changed that plan. The 23-year-old's status is unclear for the Sharks' upcoming road trip, which begins Tuesday versus the Islanders. As long as Mukhamadullin is out, Sam Dickinson is poised to see bottom-four minutes and could be an option for power-play time as well.