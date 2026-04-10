Mukhamadullin scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Ducks.

Mukhamadullin broke up Lukas Dostal's shutout bid at 12:40 of the third period. The tally ended a seven-game point drought for Mukhamadullin, who has played regularly in that stretch, though he was a healthy scratch Wednesday against the Oilers. The 24-year-old defenseman is at five goals, 12 points, 46 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-3 rating over 46 appearances this season. He's still adjusting to the NHL, but he should be in position to challenge for a full-time job in 2026-27.