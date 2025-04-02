Mukhamahullin (upper body) was still being evaluated following Tuesday's matchup with Anaheim, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Mukhamahullin logged just 15:16 of ice time before being forced to exit the contest due to his upper-body issue -- though he was still able to end his 23-game goal drought with a tally versus the Ducks. If the blueliner misses any time, the Sharks would likely need to bring a player up from the minors unless one of their injured defensemen is ready to return.