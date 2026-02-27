Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Not at practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mukhamadullin (personal) was not at practice Friday, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.
Mukhamadullin was scratched Thursday versus Calgary in the Sharks' first game back after the Olympic break. He has three goals and four assists in 26 games this season, averaging 16:15 of ice time per game. He should be considered questionable against Edmonton on Saturday.
More News
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Buries goal Monday•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Set to play•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Joining team on trip•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Lands on IR•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Considered day-to-day•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Injured again Saturday•